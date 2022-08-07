PTI MPA injured, four die in Dir attack

PESHAWAR: A member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was critically injured while four people, including his brother, died in a late-night attack in the Maidan area of Lower Dir district.

Those who lost lives in the attack included brother and nephew of the PTI MPA from PK-17, Lower Dir, Malik Liaqat Ali.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Moazzam Jah Ansari confirmed that four people had died in the attack.

“MPA Malik Liaqat was on his way home when armed men opened fire on his car. Malik Liaqat and a child were wounded while his brother, nephew and two guards, one from police and another from Levies, were martyred,” the IGP told The News. The MPA and the injured child were shifted to a hospital. A search operation was launched in the area after the attack