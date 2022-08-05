Help at last?

The recent visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to the flood-hit areas of Balochistan has given the people of the province reason to hope. During his visit, the PM announced multiple relief packages for those who had lost loved ones and property to the calamity, although a timeline for the disbursement of package funds has yet to be announced.

Those affected by the floods are in desperate need of support and are eagerly awaiting the disbursement of the promised funds.

Gulsameen Hassan

Turbat