Funding case exposed Imran’s real face before public: Zubair

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) senior leader and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair here on Wednesday said that the ECP’s report has unmasked the real face of Imran Khan, who had received funds from prohibited sources.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, he said that it was revealed now that Imran Khan and PTI received foreign funding from Indian and Israeli citizens but they kept blaming their political opponents as foreign agents.

The PTI resorted to every possible measure in the previous eight years to block the ECP’s decision on the prohibited foreign funding case that was initiated by Akbar S Babar, a founder member and then close aide of Imran Khan in November 2014.

Zubair said the ECP’s over 60-page report presented details of financial crimes of PTI in detail and it levelled a number of allegations on PTI, which were never levelled against any other political party of the country in history.

The PTI leadership that was rejecting the report while saying it comprised nothing worthy must tell the public that if they considered the case unimportant, then why they tried their utmost to block the decision and kept moving higher courts for eight years.

The PTI leadership had adopted a narrative that Imran Khan did not submit an affidavit but only signed a certificate of party accounts, he said and asked the PTI leaders to explain the difference between an affidavit and certificate as well. According to rules around the world, head of a political entity had responsibility to validate the certificate of financial accounts of their political organisation.

“Imran Khan as PTI chairman signed the certificate of financial accounts of the party and he had to accept the responsibility if any misdeclaration was committed through it,” the PML-N leader said.