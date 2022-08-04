 
August 04, 2022
Jehanara finishes 17th, improves her record

August 04, 2022

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani swimmer Jehanara Nabi finished 17th out of 23 swimmers in 400m freestyle heats of the Commonwealth Games here at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Wednesday.

She clocked 4 minutes and 36.87 seconds, improving her national record. Her previous best timing was four minutes and 37.71 seconds.

