Jehanara finishes 17th, improves her record

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani swimmer Jehanara Nabi finished 17th out of 23 swimmers in 400m freestyle heats of the Commonwealth Games here at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Wednesday.
She clocked 4 minutes and 36.87 seconds, improving her national record. Her previous best timing was four minutes and 37.71 seconds.
