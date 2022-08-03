Imposition of heavy taxes protested

PESHAWAR: Telecom Retailers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, staged a demonstration to protest against the imposition of heavy taxes here on Tuesday.

Led by its president, Ghulamullah and other office-bearers, the members of the association gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. They asked the government to withdraw the unjustified taxes.

Rejecting the taxes on telecom industry, the speakers termed economic murder of their people.

They said the telecom industry was paying major taxes and thousands of people were attached to it. By imposing heavy taxes, they said the government wanted to close down this industry. The imposition of heavy tax on monthly electricity bills was unacceptable to them and they would launch a protest movement if their demands were not accepted.