Imposition of heavy taxes protested

PESHAWAR: Telecom Retailers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, staged a demonstration to protest against the imposition of heavy taxes here on Tuesday.
Led by its president, Ghulamullah and other office-bearers, the members of the association gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.
They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. They asked the government to withdraw the unjustified taxes.
Rejecting the taxes on telecom industry, the speakers termed economic murder of their people.
They said the telecom industry was paying major taxes and thousands of people were attached to it. By imposing heavy taxes, they said the government wanted to close down this industry. The imposition of heavy tax on monthly electricity bills was unacceptable to them and they would launch a protest movement if their demands were not accepted.
PESHAWAR: The regulators, practitioners and academicians have joined hands to explore viable solutions for an...
LAHORE: The transporters, on the call of All Pakistan Public Transport Action Committee, went on strike on Tuesday...
LAHORE/MULTAN: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said the government stands with flood affected people in...
PESHAWAR: Authorities are collecting data of the children who are begging in the streets to take measures in the next...
KALAYA: A park established by the Orakzai Scouts in the memory of tribal elders martyred in Khadezai area in Orakzai...
MANSEHRA: A man was killed when lightning hit his slum house in a mountainous part of the Siran valley.According to...
Comments