Metro bus catches fire

Islamabad: A metro bus caught fire at Jinnah Avenue here on Monday. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. Fire brigade vehicles reached at the spot to control fire. The passengers were safely rescued and rushed to safer place here at Jinnah Avenue. The driver stopped the bus immediately and unlocked both gates to exit passengers. The Metro Bus Authority told ‘The News’ that situation was completely under control. All passengers were safe and rescued timely, the authority claimed. The authority also said that they have sent a summary to Punjab government to provide funds to start maintenance works of busses and metro track.