Metro bus catches fire

Islamabad: A metro bus caught fire at Jinnah Avenue here on Monday. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. Fire brigade vehicles reached at the spot to control fire. The passengers were safely rescued and rushed to safer place here at Jinnah Avenue. The driver stopped the bus immediately and unlocked both gates to exit passengers. The Metro Bus Authority told ‘The News’ that situation was completely under control. All passengers were safe and rescued timely, the authority claimed. The authority also said that they have sent a summary to Punjab government to provide funds to start maintenance works of busses and metro track.
Islamabad:The Islamabad police during a drive against anti-social elements arrested 15 outlaws in the last 24 hours...
Islamabad:Dr Mukhtar Ahmed assumed the charge of the chairman of the Higher Education Commission on Monday. He had...
Islamabad:A memorandum of understanding , was signed between Riphah International University and Bay River College,...
Rawalpindi:A condolence meeting was held at Rawalpindi Law College on the death of former student of Rawalpindi Law...
Rawalpindi:The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Directorate of the Rawalpindi Development Authority has...
Rawalpindi:Schools reopened after summer vacation but all public schools in Rawalpindi under control of Punjab...
Comments