‘15m Pakistanis suffering from hepatitis B & C’

Islamabad : Around 15 million Pakistanis are suffering from hepatitis B and C, making it a biggest killer among communicable diseases in the country, says a press release.

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Regulation and Coordination, Senator Dr. Hamayun Mohmand said this addressing the awareness seminar on World Hepatitis Day, organised by Maroof International Hospital. The CEO of Maroof International Hospital, Haroon Naseer said hepatitis A and E are transmitted through contaminated food or water whereas hepatitis B and C are transmitted through infected blood and body fluids.

He offered to collaborate with the government in health sector in vaccination process. He said that around 200,000 new patients develop hepatitis every year, and 10 to 40 per cent of people with chronic infection may develop cirrhosis and potentially liver cancer. Consultant Gastroenterologists Maroof Int’l Hospital Dr. Ayesha Waqar talked about the various diagnostic tests available for the screening of hepatitis, different modes of spread of infection, complications associated with this disease and particularly stressed upon the prevention of spread of hepatitis.

Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Dr Usman Aftab Ahmad said that Hepatitis B and C are silent killers. This year the hepatitis day emphasises on the urgency of testing, screening and early treatment. “We as a community need to take collective responsibility and take initiative.” He said, “We need to educate people and end the discrimination of hepatitis patients so that they can come forward and seek help. Importance has to be given to vaccination so that we protect our future and our loved ones.”

He said health experts should raise awareness on avoiding unsafe injection practices, using un-screened blood for transfusions, and unsterilised equipment for dental or surgical procedures for prevention of hepatitis B and C. Dr. Muhammad Sartaj, first secretary of UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Lt. Colonel (r) Dr. Shahid Rasheed from Mari Petroleum also spoke about treatment and prevention aspects of the disease. Representatives from WHO, UNICEF, IOM, Australian High Commission, Gerrys and other healthcare sector also attended the seminar.