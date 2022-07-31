Muharram security plan

LAHORE : An intensive security plan has been evolved and enforced here in the district to maintain peace as well as law and order during the sensitive days of Muharram beginning from Sunday (today). Talking to APP, DPO Sohaib Ashraf said that after wide consultations with all the stakeholders, including organizers of majalis, the security plan was finalised. "More than 2000 policemen would pitch in their efforts for providing security to 109 mourning processions,

and 564 majalis in Kasur from first to tenth of

Muharram".