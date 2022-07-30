No negotiations

Since the past few decades, Pakistan has faced several suicide bombings aimed at the security forces and common folk, which were perpetrated by the TTP.These terrorists have taken many lives. The previous government decided to negotiate with them to come to an agreement. Similarly, the new coalition government has authorized a parliamentary committee including military leaders to talk with the TTP and stop illegal activities in the country. Furthermore, the family members of the nearly 150 children and adults killed in the Army Public School Peshawar attack and the families of those who were killed in the attack on the All Saints Church in Peshawar continue to hope that they will get justice.

TTP members have constantly proven to us that they understand the language of force rather than negotiations. There is no political solution for them. Past military operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad proved very successful in reducing terrorism. Therefore, the rulling government should take military action to terminate the terrorists.

Din Muhammad

Hirronk