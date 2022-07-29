Pakistan begin boxing campaign in Commonwealth Games today

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan will begin its boxing journey in the Commonwealth Games here at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on Friday (today) with Suleman Baloch taking on former Asian and World Championships medallist Shiva Thapa of India in the first round of the light welterweight (60 to 63.5kg) category.

Nazeerullah Khan will take on Anguillian boxer Olton Japeth in the heavyweight category (86-92kg) on Saturday (tomorrow).

Mohammad Ilyas Hussain will take on Moroke Mokhotho of Lesotho in the 54-57kg (featherweight) preliminaries, also on Saturday (tomorrow).

Mehreen Baloch will make her Commonwealth Games debut with her 54-57kg fight against Sajeewani Coorey Muthuthanthri of Sri Lanka on August 2.

The Asian Under-20 Championship bronze medallist Zohaib Rasheed is the other Pakistani taking part in the event. However, till filing of the story his draw status could not be known in the flyweight category (48-51kg).

“Yes, we are yet to get his draw details and are waiting for that,” a Pakistan boxing squad official told this correspondent.

After arriving here on July 25, the pugilists underwent a few days training in cold weather. Coach and former Olympian Arshad Hussain is happy with the preparation of his fighters. “The boys have prepared well,” Arshad told 'The News' here on Thursday. “Here too we did practice for four days. The boys are in good shape and the best thing is that they want to do something big here,” he said.

“We have motivated them well and have told them to fight for medals. All four male boxers are young. Some are set to play their third international event and some their second. They are excited and want to deliver,” Arshad said.

Arshad said that the standard of the Commonwealth Games was very high in boxing. “There is a competitive environment here. Australia and Canada are fielding ten boxers each. Hosts England are also tough. Ghana, India and Northern Ireland are strong too,” he said.

National pugilists did not get international exposure before the event.

Karachi-born Zohaib, who belongs to Navy, a few months ago won bronze in the Asian Under-22 Championship in Tashkent. He is the only fighter who has got some exposure recently.

Pakistan last won a boxing medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 edition in Glasgow when the now professional fighter Muhammad Waseem claimed silver. He lost to Australia's Andrew Moloney in the final.

Meanwhile, national swimmers will begin their journey here at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Friday (today). The country's leading swimmer Bismah Khan has confirmed entries in 100m butterfly, 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

Jehanara Nabi's entries are in 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 400m freestyle, while Mishael Aisha Hyat Ayub has confirmed her entries in 50m and 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly.