All Pakistan Open Squash Championship finals today

KARACHI: Rayan Khalil, Noman Khan, Azan Ali, Umair Arif, A Nawaz, and M Zaman reached the finals of their respective age categories at All Pakistan Open Squash Championship at NCC here on Monday.

In under-13 semifinals, Rayan beat Abdul Ahad 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7 in 23 minutes and Umar Farooq lost to Noman 1-11, 2-11, 4-11 in 15 minutes.

In under-15 semifinals, Azan defeated Ibrahim Zaib 11-5, 11-4, 11-6 in 13 minutes and Abdul Basit lost to Umair 5-11, 7-11, 10-12 in 34 minutes.

In under-17 semifinals, A Nawaz thrashed Labib Butt 11-2, 11-8, 11-6 in 16 minutes and Zaman overpowered Hurrera Khan 9-11, 11-8, 11-5, 7-11, 11-7 in 43 minutes.

Now Rayan is to face Noman, Azan is up against Umair, and Nawaz will be playing against Zaman in the finals on Tuesday (today).