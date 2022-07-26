All Pakistan Open Squash Championship finals today

KARACHI: Rayan Khalil, Noman Khan, Azan Ali, Umair Arif, A Nawaz, and M Zaman reached the finals of their respective age categories at All Pakistan Open Squash Championship at NCC here on Monday.
In under-13 semifinals, Rayan beat Abdul Ahad 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7 in 23 minutes and Umar Farooq lost to Noman 1-11, 2-11, 4-11 in 15 minutes.
In under-15 semifinals, Azan defeated Ibrahim Zaib 11-5, 11-4, 11-6 in 13 minutes and Abdul Basit lost to Umair 5-11, 7-11, 10-12 in 34 minutes.
In under-17 semifinals, A Nawaz thrashed Labib Butt 11-2, 11-8, 11-6 in 16 minutes and Zaman overpowered Hurrera Khan 9-11, 11-8, 11-5, 7-11, 11-7 in 43 minutes.
Now Rayan is to face Noman, Azan is up against Umair, and Nawaz will be playing against Zaman in the finals on Tuesday (today).
EUGENE: Armand Duplantis wrapped up the World Athletics Championships in Eugene in stunning fashion on Sunday, setting...
OSAKA: Lionel Messi and Neymar combined to devastating effect as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Gamba Osaka 6-2 on...
PARIS: Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France on Sunday, ending the reign of two-time defending champion...
WASHINGTON: Tony Finau charged late to card a four-under par 67 on Sunday to win his third US PGA Tour title at the 3M...
PARIS: Carlos Alcaraz was confirmed on Monday as the youngest player to break into the ATP top five since Rafael Nadal...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Armughan Muqeem became the youngest judge to deliver his services in the international...
Comments