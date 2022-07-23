 
Saturday July 23, 2022
Taxpayers’ bane

July 23, 2022

The FBR’s refusal to adjust the withholding tax is unacceptable and a great threat to the taxpayers. The finance ministry needs to take note of this hostile attitude. The government may need additional tax revenues, but squeezing existing taxpayers beyond their capacity to pay is not the solution.

PS Ahmad

Islamabad

