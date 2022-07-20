Kuwait appoints new prime minister

DUBAI: Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah has been appointed the new Prime Minister of Kuwait, three months after the ex-Kuwaiti government resigned.
According to Al Qabas newspaper, an Emiri decree was issued on Tuesday, appointing Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem as the new Prime Minister. Sheikh Mohammed has also been asked to nominate members of the new government.
Sheikh Mohammed was born in 1955 and is the fourth son of the 12th Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah, who ruled Kuwait from 1965 until 1977. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Claremont College in California, and a PhD in Economics and Middle Eastern Studies from Harvard University.
