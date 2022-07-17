Politics of service to win by-polls, says Hamza

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said that the one doing politics of service will win in the by-elections.

The people will reject the fraud narrative and false slogan of Imran Niazi with the power of their vote, he stated. CM directed the administration and the police to ensure the security of the voters adding that the Punjab government will guard the respect of the vote. CM issued directions to ensure security of the voters as well as to maintain peaceful environment during the by-elections. CM warned that no miscreant would be allowed to spoil the environment during the polling process. CM underscored that the motive of our politics is doing public service adding that Imran is doing politics of falsehood and deception. Hamza denounced that Imran has adopted the narrative to humiliate the institutions for the sake of his political motive. CM outlined that the people will reject the leader attacking the institutions along with his party with the power of their vote. CM directed the police and the administration to remain completely impartial, neutral and perform their constitutional and legal responsibilities in letter and spirit during the by-elections. Meanwhile, Chief Minister also took a notice of the murder incident of four persons in Okara and sought a report from IG of Police.

Election material delivered to polling stations: The election material was delivered to the polling stations under the supervision of SPs and cluster in-charges here on Saturday.

Anti-Riot Force and Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force personnel were also present during the delivery of polling material. 466 polling stations and 1470 polling booths have been set up in 189 buildings of the four constituencies. Additional police force has been deployed at the sensitive polling booths while the polling process and nearby activities will be continuously monitored through CCTV cameras. Lady police officers have been deployed at women polling stations. Dolphin squad and Police Response Unit and 900 teams of Elite Force will patrol around the polling stations and related places in shifts. Police pickets have also been set up at 378 places around the polling buildings in the four constituencies, where the deployed youths will ensure checking of suspicious vehicles and persons and prevent the entry of miscreants and irrelevant persons. Snipers have also been deployed on the buildings who will keep a close eye on the movement of the surrounding areas. Under Section 144 of the Ministry of Interior, the display and carrying of weapons is strictly prohibited.