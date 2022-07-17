Technological advantages

LAHORE: Prudent use of available technology could take our economy to the next level. The resistance of vested interests has diluted the benefits of some e-governance measures introduced in the past one decade.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken various measures to file sales tax and refunds electronically that eliminates the role of tax officials. However, proper homework was not done in this regard.

Filed returns often get blocked by the system. This does not happen in better e-governed countries. A filer is properly guided about the e-confirmed details that need to be provided.

Filings are accepted by the computer if all recommended details are provided.

In Pakistan, the refunds are withheld by the system despite providing e-confirmed details.

For instance, if a party bought goods from a FBR registered supplier after paying sales tax and the supplier failed to deposit the sales tax with FBR, the refund of the filer is withheld.

This failure is on part of FBR registered supplier and the FBR, that registered a fraudulent supplier, but the filer pays the penalty.

A clause could be added under which the sales tax must be paid to the supplier electronically and a copy sent to FBR so that the refunds or returns sail through smoothly. These teething problems can be resolved within days, provided the concerned officials are determined.

Another issue is that of pursuance of e-governance by the ruling elite.

E-governance demands that all rules are followed, and the system must work within those rules. For instance, the land record in Punjab is almost computerised. Land transfer is done electronically.

It eliminated the need of patwaris. Still, the previous chief minister appointed 8,000 patwaris. Entire criminal record of convicts in Punjab is digitalised and is available in all police stations. This should have speeded up the issuance of police certificates as the issuing authority can verify past criminal records with one click.

Instead, the certificate application is still processed manually, and it might take up to a month to get that certificate.

Those who are in a hurry are made to pay speed money and most of them do unless they have influence. Technology that eliminates the chances of corruption is not being used despite its availability.

If technology is applied prudently, it provides a level playing field to all. It would not be possible to bypass the rules and shower favours against speed money.

When e-governance is introduced, the flaws in software are exposed.

These teething problems are addressed over time if the government is sincere in facilitating citizens.

E-governance did not strengthened in Pakistan probably because rulers are not interested in e-governance. It dilutes their authority.

Still, e-governance has provided some relief to the citizens. They are getting better responses from passport offices, computerised national identity cards and at Railways booking offices.

Attendance of teachers at government schools in Punjab has improved because of the use of GPS technology to record their presence in the class in different periods.