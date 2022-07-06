Anchorperson Imran Riaz arrested in Attock

Imran Riaz Khan before being taken into custody by Punjab police. -Screengrab

LAHORE: The Attock police Tuesday arrested a journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan from Attock, according to Geo News.

Police told the media outlet that a first information report (FIR) had been lodged against Imran Riaz Khan in Attock. Anchorperson's counsel reported that 17 treason cases have been registered against his client across Punjab, while he was also filing a contempt of court case against the police.

According to the police, Imran Riaz Khan was being shifted to the police station. Punjab Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan said that Imran Riaz Khan has been arrested within the jurisdiction of Punjab, and the impression that he had been arrested from Islamabad was wrong.

Following the arrest, PTI leaders, including Chairman Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shahbaz Gill, and others, raised voices in support of the journalist and condemned the act.

"I strongly condemn the arbitrary arrest of Imran Riaz Khan by Punjab police tonight," the PTI chairman wrote on Twitter. In his video statement before his arrest, Imran Riaz Khan said, “I was arrested at the Islamabad Toll Plaza, when I was coming to Islamabad for bail, while Chief Justice Athar Minallah has ordered not to arrest me.”

On the other hand, Provincial Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan has said Imran Riaz Khan was arrested from Attock and Rawalpindi divisions, adding that it was wrong that he was arrested from Islamabad. Cases have been registered against him in the Punjab, he said.