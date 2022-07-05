Trio arrested for killing professor

LAHORE:Lahore Investigation Police have arrested 12 accused, including a woman, involved in eight murders, kidnappings and extortion cases.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday along with DSPs and other officers, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil said that Investigation Police Nishtar Colony arrested three accused Zeeshan, Faraz Murtaza and Hassan Ghafoor for killing former UCP professor Dr Sulaiman Shaukat. The accused called the victim in Nawab Town on the pretext of property transaction to grab cash and killed Dr Sulaiman in his car with a hammer. The arrested accused had planned to distribute the looted money equally. Even before this incident, the accused wanted to get credit cards by killing two citizens but did not succeed.

Investigation Police Nishtar Colony arrested two accused Shahzeb and Imran who demanded extortion of Rs 5 million from trader Asif. The accused were traced and arrested with the help of data analysis and modern technology.

Investigating Police Raiwind City arrested the fiance who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl. The victim had been engaged to the accused three months ago. Investigation Police Haier arrested two notorious accused Qasim and Mehk involved in the murder of citizen Tariq Hussain. Nusrat Bibi along with her daughter Mehka, son Qasim and nephew Shafiq killed Tariq by making him unconscious after feeding him drugs and dumped his body in canal. Nusrat Bibi and her nephew Shafiq have already been arrested and jailed in connection with the incident. A 19-year-old boy stabbed his father to death over a dispute while his uncle Faisal Rashid and his son Mubeen were critically injured.

Suspect held for killing fellow drug addict: Nishtar Colony Investigations police have arrested a suspect who murdered his fellow drug addict for hiding drugs. DIG Investigations Kamran Adil during a press conference shared that Tariq and Shah Jahan would use drugs together. One day, Tariq hid a share of drugs that infuriated Shah Jahan who attacked him with bricks.

DIG also shared that police have arrested three suspects involved in the murder of ex-UCP professor Salman Shoukat. The suspects Zeeshan, Faraz Murtaza and Hassan Ghafoor had summoned the victim for property deal and murdered him by hitting with a hammer in the head and dumped body in Rohi drain. They had hatched a plan to divide equally the Crypto Currency account of the deceased.

Female thieves arrested:

Gulberg Police have arrested two burqa clad female thieves Kiran and Bisma on Monday. On the day of the incident, they were caught red-handed after they were running away after stealing a purse from a bazaar.

Valuables gutted:

Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were gutted in an incident of fire in a plastic godown in Shadbagh on Monday.

Due to presence of highly inflammable material (plastic), it turned into a huge fire. Heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operation. At least 13 Rescue 1122 vehicles and 30 fire fighters took part in the operation and controlled fire after three hours.

Man arrested for manufacturing fireworks:

Manawan Police have arrested a suspect for manufacturing and dealing in fireworks on Monday. The arrested suspect identified as Fiyaz would prepare fireworks in the house and smuggle in different parts of the city. Police on information conducted a raid and recovered fireworks from his custody in huge quantity. A case was registered against him.