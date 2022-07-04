Two men kidnapped from Ghotki

SUKKUR: Two more people were allegedly kidnapped from Ghotki on Sunday, while total number of the abducted victims reached eight in the past seven days. The criminals had intercepted three people at Link Road of Ghotki and allegedly kidnapped two of them, identified as Sunny Rajput and while allowed a man, Sarang Memon, to go. The relatives of the victims protested and demanded the safe recovery of their loved ones. They said district Ghotki has become a hub of kidnapping, while the police seemed to be watching the situation as spectators. The protesters said six days ago the criminals had kidnapped four labourers from Napurkot, who were yet to be recovered.