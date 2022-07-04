Business closure hours suspended till July 10

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Sunday suspended business closure timings till July 10 ahead of Eidul Azha.
“The closing hours of shops and establishments are hereby suspended till 10-07-2022 in the
public interest,” said a notification issued by the additional district magistrate.
The previous order for closure of shops and establishments will come into force with effect from July 11, it added.
Following the federal government's decision to tackle the current energy crisis the Islamabad administration limited the operational hours of markets, shopping malls, wedding halls and restaurants.
