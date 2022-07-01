 
Friday July 01, 2022
17 goats die as truck overturns

By Our Correspondent
July 01, 2022

LAHORE: Around two persons were injured and 17 goats died after a truck overturned in the Manga Mandi area Thursday. Reportedly, the truck was carrying the sacrificial animals from DG Khan to Lahore. As it reached near Manga Mandi on Multan Road, it overturned. —Correspondent

