Bogus edible oil seized

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday unearthed a unit producing bogus edible oil during a raid in Pothohar Town on Thursday. While the authority also caught a vehicle loaded with 400 litres of hazardous oil. PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the food authority had lodged cases against both accused on account of adulteration and violations of the provincial food law. He said that acting on a tipoff, the authority carried out a raid on Rawat Oil Mill and stopped its production until further orders by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO).