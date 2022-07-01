Bogus edible oil seized

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday unearthed a unit producing bogus edible oil during a raid in Pothohar Town on Thursday. While the authority also caught a vehicle loaded with 400 litres of hazardous oil. PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the food authority had lodged cases against both accused on account of adulteration and violations of the provincial food law. He said that acting on a tipoff, the authority carried out a raid on Rawat Oil Mill and stopped its production until further orders by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO).
LAHORE:The Marketing and Outreach Office at Forman Christian College University held a get-together with media...
LAHORE:Around 1,100 graduate and undergraduate students from all five schools were awarded degrees at the 34th LUMS...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company is working vigorously to complete its 15-day Zero-Waste Operation...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Thursday visited the Al-hamra Art Gallery to witness art works...
LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar inaugurated thesis display of Department of Textile...
LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology , Lahore has extended the last date for online registration of...
Comments