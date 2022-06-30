EBM wins RoSPA silver award

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) has won international RoSPA silver award for maintaining health and safety standards at its premises, a statement said on Wednesday.
The RoSPA silver health and safety award was given to EBM in recognition of its efforts to keep its employees safe. The recognition is a win for EBM’s commitment towards meticulous implementation of safety standards, the company said.
The RoSPA ((The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) award, which is longest-running health and safety award in the United Kingdom, honors organisations that set standards for health and safety practices around the world. It is estimated that more than 2,000 organisations contest the award annually.
