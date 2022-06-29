Wasa imposes emergency to clean all nullahs before monsoon

Rawalpindi : Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has imposed an emergency to clean all nullahs (sewers) in the city on priority basis to avoid flood like situation during monsoon. The holidays of the staff have been cancelled and they have been directed to work round the clock to clean all before the onset of rainy season.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has already sent warning advisory to local managements.

Wasa Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir visited all areas of Dhoke Dalal, Safdarabad, Dhoke Mangtal, Khayaban Sir Syed and Akaal Garh on Tuesday to check the cleanliness of sewers. He told ‘The News’ that all sewers will be cleaned till Saturday.

He said that all major sewers of city that are major tributaries of Nullah Leh have been cleaned and other sewers passing through the city areas would be cleaned till Saturday. Muhammad Tanvir also claimed to have imposed an emergency to clean all sewers on priority basis. “Wasa staff will work day and night to complete this work,” he assured.