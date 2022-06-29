Uninterrupted supply of medicines to cancer patients reviewed

LAHORE:Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Tuesday chaired a meeting at the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare and reviewed measures for uninterrupted supply of medicines to cancer patients.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Additional Secretary Drug Control Dr. Sohail and officers of Novartis, a company that manufactures cancer drugs. The minister said uninterrupted supply of medicines to registered cancer patients was being ensured in Punjab. He said in the proposed budget, special funds have been allocated for the treatment of cancer patients. He instructed officers concerned to facilitate the registration of cancer patients in Punjab.

Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan said he himself was monitoring measures to ensure supply of medicines to cancer patients.

repair of PIC ACs: Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inspected the process of air conditioners’ repairing in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Tuesday. PIC CEO Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din and MS PIC Dr Farooq Ahmed were also present.

After receiving the complaint of AC malfunction of PIC, the minister summoned the owner of the company concerned. He said seven new air conditioners are being installed immediately to save PIC patients from any kind of hassle.

Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan has been directed to prepare a detailed report on the breakdown and repair process of air conditioners in PIC.

Nutrition camp: A nutrition camp was held at the University of Home Economics (UHE) for students, faculty and the general public here Tuesday.

UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen inaugurated the nutrition camp which remained open all day for a free consultation. A 10 percent discount was offered on medicine while renowned nutritionist Fatima Arshad was also available for a free consultation.

Students visit PSCA: A delegation of DGPR Internship Programme students visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters on Tuesday. The delegation, led by Deputy Director Adil Nawaz Khan, included 15 female students of International Relations. The delegation visited various departments of the authority and were briefed on public awareness campaigns, media management and Women Safety App features by Director Public Relations Tauseef Sabih Gondal.

Speaking on the occasion, Tauseef Sabih said that the integrated 15 system of PSCA has significantly improved the police response time while the implementation of Intelligent Traffic Management System has reduced the number of fatal accidents by 43 percent. On the occasion, Deputy Director Adil Nawaz Khan said that the DGPR was providing the best market experience to the youth through practical internship programme.