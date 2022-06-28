11 criminals held; bike, weapons recovered

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory police during a drive against anti-social elements arrested 11 outlaws during last 24 hours from different areas of the city, a Police Public Relation Officer said.

He said that, following the special directives of DIG (Operations) Islamabad Sohail Zafar Chatha, a massive campaign had been launched in the city to curb the criminal activities. Following these directions, a Sabzi Mandi police team arrested two drug peddlers namely and recovered 3 kg hashish from their possession. Secretariat and Shams Colony Police teams arrested three accused and recovered 64 bottles wine, eight liquor canes, 325 gram hashish, 35 gram Ice and iron punch recovered from their possession.

Likewise, Lohi Bher and Sihala police teams arrested two accused and recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possession. Aabpara Police team arrested an accused and recovered stolen bike from his possession. Similarly, Bhara Kahu and Noon Police arrested two accused and recovered two 30-bore pistols from his possession. Tarnol and Golra police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 1.2 kg heroin and 110 garm Ice from their possession.