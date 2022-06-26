Sherry slams ‘biased attitude’ of President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman raised the question on the neutrality and attitude of President Dr Arif Alvi for raising the objections on the bills passed by the Parliament while returning these back unsigned and said that it was unfortunate that the president has returned one amendment bill after another with objections.

“As a Member of Parliament, I am deeply concerned about the biased attitude of President Arif Alvi. For PTI's political purposes and his taking undue advantage of his constitutional position,” she said while commenting on the president’s act of returning the bills passed in the joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament.

Sherry Rehman said during the previous government of Imran Khan, he turned the Presidency into an ordinance factory but now the president raises personal objections to the law passed by Parliament and sends it back. He is not behaving a president of the country but of PTI as to please Imran Khan.

Sherry Rehman said at the time of signing the amendment bills, President Alvi says he is accountable to Almighty Allah but wasn't he accountable to Almighty Allah when Imran Khan promulgated the undemocratic Presidential Ordinances and dissolved the Assembly illegally. She said the president should not be become an obstacle in constitutional and parliamentary affairs.