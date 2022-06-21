Myanmar executions could be war crimes: UN

YANGON: The Myanmar junta’s plans to execute political opponents may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity, a UN official said on Monday.
The junta said on June 3 it would execute a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and a prominent democracy activist, both convicted of terrorism, in what would be the country’s first judicial executions since 1990.
Four people, including former MP Phyo Zeya Thaw and democracy activist Ko Jimmy, "who were sentenced to death will be hanged according to prison procedures", junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP then. Nicholas Koumjian, head of the UN’s Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, said he was following this case closely.
TEHRAN: Iran on Monday hanged a Sunni extremist who was sentenced to death for killing two Shia clerics and wounding...
WASHINGTON: A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other people, including a police officer, were wounded in a...
OTTAWA: Canada’s defence minister announced upgrades to Arctic air and missile defences with the United States on...
LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had a "very minor routine operation related to his sinuses", his official...
TUNIS: A legal expert charged with writing a new constitution presented a draft to Tunisian President Kais Saied on...
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka closed schools and halted non-essential government services on Monday, starting a two-week shutdown...
Comments