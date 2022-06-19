Weightlifters to train in Islamabad for mega events

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has told Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) to send its weightlifters to Islamabad for training, it has been reliably learnt.

The PWLF has written to the parent department of the three weightlifters that as per the PSB's instructions they should send them to Islamabad for training.

It has been learnt that there are no weights and platform at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad where the weightlifters could train for the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games.

However, a source said that the PSB has promised that all kind of facilities will be provided to the three weightlifters who will feature in the twin major international events.

Nooh Dastgir Butt, Hanzala Dastgir Butt and Haider Ali are set to feature in these events. All these weightlifters are now-a-days training at their own homes.

However the PWLF has kept a tight eye on them and checks their growth on regular basis.

Pakistan weightlifting has been passing through tough time as leading six weightlifters are still under investigation of International Testing Agency (ITA) for doping reasons.

The country's star weightlifter Talha Talib is also among them. Initially, PWLF was set to send six weightlifters to Birmingham who had qualified for the quadrennial event but the doping scandal reduced that strength to three now. These three will also feature in the Islamic Games.

When the doping scandal emerged in May, PSB also decided not to back the PWLF any more.

However later the Board changed its stance and decided to back those weightlifters who will represent Pakistan in the coming two events.

The Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8 while Konya, Turkey, will host the Islamic Games from August 9-18.