Training camp to uplift hockey: DG Sports

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP), by arranging a 2-week hockey training camp under the supervision of legendary Dutch coach Roelant Wouter Oltmans, has taken a big step for the promotion of hockey -- stated by DG SBP Javed Chohan in a statement on Thursday.

Javed Chohan informed that Roelant Oltmans, who has previously coached national hockey teams of Pakistan, Netherlands, India and Malaysia, would impart training to 60 U-21 hockey players in two sessions daily at National Hockey Stadium Pitch-2 in the collaboration with Rana Zaheer Academy.

He said: “SBP will send 30 players for the high-profile training camp including top three U-21 hockey players from every division of the province. Rana Zaheer Academy will call up remaining 30 players for the camp”.

Javed Chohan further said that as many as 10 local coaches including five each from Sports Board Punjab and Rana Zaheer Academy would assist Roelant Oltmans during the training camp which would conclude on June 28, 2022.