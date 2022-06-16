Pakistan to feature in Asian Junior Handball

KARACHI: Pakistan will feature in the 17th Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship slated to be held in Bahrain from July 15-24.

This is also the qualification round for the World Men’s Junior Handball Championship 2023.

As many as top eight outfits from Asia are set to take part in the event. They have been bracketed in two groups. Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Kuwait have been clubbed in Pool A while Pool B carries Bahrain, Japan, India and Pakistan.

Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) said on Wednesday that the training camp has been started at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, under the supervision of coaches Asim Rashid and Izhar-ul-Haq.

The team will leave for Bahrain on July 14.

“The case for the government clearance and for special grant for this championship has already been sent to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB),” the PHF said. “The players born on or after January 1, 2002, are eligible to participate in the championship.”

The team will be finalised in the second week of July.

The boys in the camp are Mohammad Tayyub, Muhammad Arslan, Hamza Khalid, Farhan Saddique, Naeem Taj, Ahmad Hassan Baig, Zain Ihsan, Usman Shoukat Ali, Ahmad Raza, Danish Ali, Muhammad Adeel, Junaid Jabbar, Muaaz Ali, Haider Ali, Muhammad Faizan, Sohail Akhtar, Muhammad Sahir.

“It will help develop our youth and will be a preparation of the forthcoming International Handball Federation (IHF) Junior Handball Trophy,” the PHF said.