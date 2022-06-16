Punjab presents balanced budget: Goraya

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Deputy Secretary Information Punjab Imran Goraya Wednesday said the Punjab government presented a balanced budget in ongoing difficult economic conditions.

In a statement, Goraya said Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and the Punjab government deserved congratulations on presenting a people-friendly budget despite economic pressure.

He said on the directives of the CM, measures had been proposed in the budget to provide relief to the people. The PML-N Deputy Secretary Information said subsidy on wheat flour, increase in salaries and pensions, and restoration of free medicine supply programme had manifested welfare measures of the Punjab government.

He said with the allocation of Rs 685 billion for development works, a new era of construction and development would begin in the province, saying that for south Punjab 35 percent of the budget would pave the way for the development in the backward areas.