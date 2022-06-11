People fed up with PTI: Goraya

LAHORE:Deputy Secretary Information PMLN Punjab Imran Goraya Friday said the people would also ignore the next long march call of former prime minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, Goraya said that the people had become fed up with Imran Khan and the PTI due to bad governance and negative politics during the last three and a half years in the country. He said now the people were not ready to trust Imran and his party as the PTI had harmed the country economically and financially.