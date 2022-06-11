People fed up with PTI: Goraya

LAHORE:Deputy Secretary Information PMLN Punjab Imran Goraya Friday said the people would also ignore the next long march call of former prime minister Imran Khan.
In a statement, Goraya said that the people had become fed up with Imran Khan and the PTI due to bad governance and negative politics during the last three and a half years in the country. He said now the people were not ready to trust Imran and his party as the PTI had harmed the country economically and financially.
LAHORE:Zaheer Abbas Malik has taken charge as Chief Operating Officer Technical Education and Vocational Training...
LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority and Auqaf Department have completed 65 percent restoration work of Hazrat Mian...
LAHORE:The Wall of Sustainable Development Goals was inaugurated at the University of Home Economics here on...
LAHORE:A case was registered against a homoeopathic doctor and his clinic was sealed on Friday for violating orders of...
LAHORE:National rainfall in the month of May 2022 was 48.4% largely below normal while it was almost 2.17°C warmer...
LAHORE:A delegation comprising senior officials from United Kingdom Department of Health and Social Care visited the...
Comments