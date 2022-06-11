PPP demands probe into KP’s forest fires

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Humayun Khan on Friday demanded a judicial inquiry into the incidents of forest fire in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to reporters here, he expressed concern over the increasing incidents of forest fire that had reduced precious trees to ashes.

He said several incidents of forest fire had taken place but no inquiry was ordered to determine the causes of the fire eruption. The PPP leader observed that the Billion Tree Tsunami project was used for political interests but no step was taken to protect the forests.

He alleged that corruption was committed in the Billion Tree Tsunami, Malam Jabba and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects.

Humayun Khan, who served as finance minister, said the PPP would raise its voice to stop the misuse of the provincial resources.

He asked the government to protect the forests and compensate the people.

“The delay in holding investigation into the forest fire incidents is unacceptable to us,” he said, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government officials were just visiting and inspecting the areas instead of taking steps to prevent the fires.

“Which institution is responsible for coping with natural calamities?” he asked.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to serve the people but they would raise their voice for their rights at every forum.

He said 92 cases of forest fire were reported in KP recently. He alleged that the forest fire incident had taken place in the areas where the PTI government executed the Billion Tree Tsunami project to conceal its corruption.

He demanded investigation into the mega projects of KP government including Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami and BRT and take action against all those responsible for looting the provincial resources so that justice could be provided to the affected people of his province.

The PPP, he said, would stick to its demands for holding an investigation so that those terming others as thieves should know their place.

He asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to hold an inquiry into planting billions of trees in KP, saying the corruption of the PTI government was being exposed with each passing day. He said the PTI rulers deceived the nation but the media had exposed claims of the rulers and their lies.

The provincial government, he said, had established records of corruption in mega projects and now it was adopting various tactics to avoid investigations.

The responsible people in the government, he said, would not be able to save their skin and avoid investigations any more by adopting different tactics.