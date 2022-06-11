Gloomy state

Despite the gloomy situation of Pakistan’s economy, the incumbent government seems confident about meeting economic challenges and is committed to lessening the burden on the national exchequer. Also, the opposition needs to understand that the demands for the dissolution of the assemblies and early elections in the current situation will neither reduce the plight of people nor solve the economic problems of the country. Even if the assemblies break up, the caretaker government will be faced with the challenge of the worst economy.
The people of Pakistan are also responsible for working towards the country’s prosperity. The most important thing that we can do is to take control of our expenditure. The more we ignore the situation, the worse it will get.
Syed Ali Qasim
Lahore
This refers to the letter, ‘Like a curse’ by Bilal Mumtaz. One should recall that the PML-N, after coming to...
In our society, women silently suffer the pain of domestic violence for fear of backlash from their families. Domestic...
Whenever a new government comes to power, it starts pointing out the mistakes committed by the outgoing government....
Petrol prices are currently at Rs210 per litre. This hike has created financial problems for a large number of people....
The murder of a young boy during a mugging attempt in Islamabad is a glaring example of the deteriorating law and...
In the recently announced budget for FY2022-23, the government did not mention anything about EOBI pensioners. We are...
Comments