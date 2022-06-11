Gloomy state

Despite the gloomy situation of Pakistan’s economy, the incumbent government seems confident about meeting economic challenges and is committed to lessening the burden on the national exchequer. Also, the opposition needs to understand that the demands for the dissolution of the assemblies and early elections in the current situation will neither reduce the plight of people nor solve the economic problems of the country. Even if the assemblies break up, the caretaker government will be faced with the challenge of the worst economy.

The people of Pakistan are also responsible for working towards the country’s prosperity. The most important thing that we can do is to take control of our expenditure. The more we ignore the situation, the worse it will get.

Syed Ali Qasim

Lahore