Green shirts set sights on ODI series victory in Multan

ISLAMABAD: Following 2-1 series win against Australia in April, Pakistan will be looking forward to another series victory when they face the touring West Indies side in the second of the ICC World Cup Super League match at the Multan Stadium Friday.

The hot-weather series got off to an intriguing start Wednesday, showcasing Khushdil Shah’s six hitting prowess that saw Pakistan cantering home by five wickets. The southpaw achieved the incredible win for the country putting on display the quality of strokes usually seen in T20 cricket. Khushdil never looked under any pressure as there were no signs of panic in his batting.

“I trained hard with my coaches during the camp in Lahore and later in Multan. My only effort has been to finish off the game with my batting. I am happy that I have achieved that in the opening match of the ODI series,” Khushdil said following his 23-ball cameo that saw him hitting four sixes at crucial stage to take the game away from the West Indies.

Even captain Babar Azam, who himself set the foundation of a big chase with a responsible century, admitted that it was Khushdil’s innings that made the difference.

“He deserved the Man of the Match award. Khushdil is the deserving candidate for the award,” Babar’s gesture at the end of the first ODI surprised many.

Later even Khushdil’s other teammates were full of praise for his hitting abilities. “I think we have found the player who we desperately needed for big hitting. Though he has a long way to go, the way he has served the team in recent times is exceptional. Khushdil’s power hitting was amazing. The way he hit a low full toss for a six was incredible. This short is not easy to play and he made it look so easy,” Imamul Haq said.

Shadab Khan also praised Khushdil’s role. “Till the time Khushdil was at the crease we knew we had a chance.”

With the five-wicket win in the first ODI, Pakistan have already jumped places and are now holding No 7 position at the ICC World Cup Super League table. Another win on Friday and Pakistan would be seen among the top four on the list.

Reports reaching here suggest that Multan Stadium wicket as usual would be ideal for batting with the team winning the toss preferring to bat first.

Barring any injuries or exhaustion, Pakistan are expected to go unchanged in the second One-Dayer with the likes of Mohammad Haris expected to be seen in action. The debutant was nowhere in the first One-Day. Neither he batted nor did he have any role behind the stumps.

Pakistan will also be looking forward to a better performance from Fakhar Zaman who lost his wicket to a careless shot early in Pakistan innings.

In the bowling department, Hasan Ali’s performance would be under microscope. The right-arm pacer looked unimpressive conceding 68 in ten overs he bowled without taking a wicket. Whether he would be in a position to regroup and impress the selectors for his future place in the side will remain to be seen.