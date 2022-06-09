Shehbaz, Shujaat vow to end economic crisis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Ch Shujaat Hussain.

They agreed to work together to bring the country out of the economic crisis.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Investment Board Ch Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Punjab Provincial Minister Malik Ahmed Khan, PMLQ leader Shafay Hussain and PMLQ MNA Farah Khan.

Shujaat gave suggestions to Shehbaz about voting by overseas Pakistanis and budget. Shehbaz said the suggestions of Shujaat were pro-people and they would be made part of the upcoming budget. "Both your ministers are hardworking and honest," he told Shujaat.