PHC judges visit Haripur jail

HARIPUR: Justice Waqar Ahmed and Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel on Tuesday visited Haripur central jail and examined different sections.

According to Hamid Azam, superintendent Haripur jail, that justice Waqar Ahmed and justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel visited the central jail where the jail officials gave them presentation about the jail affairs, occupancy, food, education and skill development activities that were being implemented for the welfare of the jail inmates.

The judges had a round of kitchen, hospital, female and juvenile sections and met the prisoners.

The jail inmates shared the problems and the high court judges ordered the early redressal of the complaints of the prisoners.

The judges also appreciated the arrangement by the Haripur jail authorities especially the education and skill development meant to help the juveniles to lead the post incarceration life with respect and in a self-dependent way.