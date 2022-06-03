Imran Khan has crossed all limits: Sharjeel

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said former prime minister Imran Khan is about to embark upon a dangerous mission just for grabbing power again.
He stated this on Thursday on Twitter to show his strong reaction to the recent statements given by the former PM and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The information minister said Khan had crossed all the limits in his pursuit to again secure power. He said the PTI chairman had been adopting the language of the enemies of Pakistan, and that Khan’s agenda stood for defaming and blackmailing the state institutions. Memon said Pakistanis would never allow the former prime minister to cause harm to their country.
