Completion of work on model colleges ordered

Islamabad: Director-General of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Dr. Ikram Ali Malik on Monday instructed the PWD to complete work on new model colleges within a month for the start of classes next August.
During his visit to the newly established Model Colleges G-13-1, Model College for Students G-13-2, Model College G-14-4, and Model College G-15, DG FDE said that he would personally inspect the works every week in order to complete it timely.
FDE Director Colleges Muhammad Aftab Tariq, Director Monitoring Dr. Sohail, Director Coordination Irfanullah, and Director P&D Inam Jahangir were also present during the emergency visit. The FDE DG directed PWD XEN Murad Ali Khan to complete the construction work in all the colleges on an emergency basis.
He said the buildings should be completed within a month so that the new academic year can be formally started in August and the students in the new colleges can benefit from the educational facilities, Dr Malik directed.
