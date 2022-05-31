Kazakh ex-president says family not above the law

NUR- SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s ex-president voiced support for his successor and said his family should not be above the law in an interview published on Monday, his first since lethal unrest earlier this year.

Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, whose reign as president began when Kazakhstan was still a Soviet republic and who wielded influence even after stepping down in 2019, has kept a low profile since bloody clashes left more than 230 people dead in January. The unrest fuelled rumours of a power struggle between some close to Nazarbayev and his hand-picked successor, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.