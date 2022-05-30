Hike in POL prices assailed, revocation demanded

Islamabad : Like other parts of the country, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Sunday took out rallies in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to register protests against the increase in prices of petroleum products and other essential commodities.

The JI central ameer Sirajul Haq had given a protest call for Sunday against the incumbent government’s decision to jack up prices of petroleum products which would eventually increase electricity and gas tariffs.

Addressing a protest rally in front of Rawalpindi Press Club, the JI Rawalpindi leaders came harsh on the government for what they called following the IMF dictation to burden the masses with inflation and hike of prices of essential commodities.

Those who spoke on the occasion included JI Rawalpindi ameer Syed Arif Shiraz, Usman Akash, and Syed Arshad Farooq.

The JI Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa also addressed a protest rally in the federal capital and demanded of the government to withdraw its decision regarding the increase in prices of petroleum products. He said the incumbent regime has moved one step ahead of the last Government in adding to the miseries of the common man.