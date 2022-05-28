‘Police stations to adhere open door policy’

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Friday directed all the police stations to strictly adhere to ''open door'' policy to facilitate the masses at earliest.

The police stations would remain open 24/7 for the convenience of the visitors so they may register complaints round the clock, said an IGP in a news statement.

All facilities should be provided to the visitors in registration of First Information Report.

Corruption, biased inappropriate behaviour and delay in FIR would not tolerated at any cost.

Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the officer involved in malpractices, bribe and bad behaviour, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with police to unearth such black sheep in the department.

To improve the investigation methods all the supervisory officers would monitor the cases in person, he said.