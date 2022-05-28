ISLAMABAD: In contrast to party line, senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has suggested that the decision to go to the International Monetary Fund should be taken by a government with a fresh mandate.
Khokhar made the comment on the micro-blogging website- Twitter.
When The News contacted him, he said that it was his personal opinion.
"We will be facing very tough conditions and a government with a fresh mandate will be in a better position to negotiate and perhaps get better terms," said Khokhar, adding, “Why should we carry the burden of Imran Khan’s failures?”
