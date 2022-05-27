CM blasts PTI over cop’s killing

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that it has been established that Imran Niazi's ego was bigger than the country as he refused to obey the orders of the higher judiciary and, despite making Pakistan a joke in the whole world, he is not ashamed.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the chief minister said that the worst fascism was demonstrated in Lahore by brutally martyring the father of five children and torturing the law enforcement personnel on duty. Where did the show of millions of people go as empty roads were exposing the lies of Imran. The PTI has been exposed but ‘Kaptaan’ is still unapologetic, he concluded.

ASSAULT VICTIM: The chief minister visited the house of the girl who was subjected to molestation by the dacoits in the surrounding village Khokhar Ashraf of Chunian. The CM met with the affected girl, her father and other family members and assured them of the early arrest of the accused along with provision of justice.

Hamza Shehbaz remarked that it was his duty to provide justice to the daughter, adding the daughter suffered a highly heartrending incident and assured them that all requirements of justice would be fulfilled and the accused would not be able to evade punishment. He made a solemn promise that justice would not only prevail but would also be seen to prevail. Hamza Shehbaz assured that the government was standing by them and would provide them all possible assistance. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the affected family and directed the police officers to arrest the accused at the earliest. Later, while talking to the media persons, the CM said that he had come to visit the affected family in the surrounding village of Chunian by profoundly feeling their grief. He vowed that he would pursue the case to the logical end and stated that the incident indicated the downfall of a society and was a test case for us. He maintained that with the grace of Allah Almighty the accused would be brought to the stern grip of law soon, adding that the accused would be awarded severe punishment.

The CM underscored that he would not rest until the provision of complete justice to the affected girl. He disclosed that an excellent and a professional investigation team would come from Lahore to visit Chunian adding that the investigation process would move forward by employing geo-fencing. Hamza Shehbaz assured that the way Zainab’s murderers were awarded punishment this case would also be taken to its logical end in the same manner. He lamented that the element of humanity and care were diminishing from the society adding that he could not forget the tears of the innocent child of martyred constable Kamal Ahmed. The CM also sought a report from IG police and directed that early arrest of the accused should be ensured and justice be provided to the victim girl at every cost.