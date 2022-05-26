‘ECP committed to providing equal opportunities to entire society’

Sindh’s election commissioner on Wednesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is committed to providing equal opportunities to every segment of society, particularly women, transgender persons and people with disabilities.

Ejaz Anwar Chauhan was speaking at a consultation titled ‘Dialogue with Media and Civil Society for Inclusive Elections in Sindh’ that aimed at informing the media and civil society activists about the upcoming local government elections in the province.

Chauhan said the ECP is making efforts in bridging the gender gap in the electoral rolls, and has formed voter education committees at district level to increase female voters. He lauded the media for creating political awareness and sensitising people about the importance of elections.

Director of Elections Pervaiz Ahmed Kalhoro said the LG polls will be held in two phases in Sindh: In the first phase that will start on June 26, polls will be held in Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Naushehroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar and Umerkot.

Kalhoro said that there will be a direct election for the post of chairman and vice chairman (joint candidate) at union committee or union council level. He said that in municipal corporations, town municipal corporations, municipal committees, town committees and district councils, 33 per cent seats are reserved for women, five per cent each for farmers or labourers, non-Muslims and the youth, and one per cent each for transgender persons and persons with disabilities.

At the consultation, media representatives registered their protest against the non-cooperation of the ECP’s central information department’s non-provision of timely information, pointing out that this attitude has been bringing disrespect to the commission.