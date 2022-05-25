US must prepare for heightened 2022 hurricane season: NOAA

MIAMI: The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will be more active than normal, with at least six hurricanes forecast to emerge from more than a dozen tropical storms, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Tuesday.

The agency´s meteorologists anticipate between 14 and 21 tropical storms, which have winds of at least 39 miles per hour, NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad told a news conference. Between six and 10 of those are expected to become hurricanes, with winds of at least 74 miles per hour.