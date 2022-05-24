PM condemns conviction of Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned conviction of prominent Kashmiri Yasin Malik by an Indian court on fake terrorism charges and demanded of the international community to take notice of victimisation of true representative leadership of people of Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOJ&K)

The prime minister on his twitter said the conviction of prominent Kashmir leader Yasin Malik on fake funding charges is a futile effort to silences voices critical of India’s blatant human rights abuses. “Modi must be held accountable for these human rights violation,” he said.

He said the world community particularly the United Nations and the Human Rights Council should take notice of extra law and justice activities of the Indian government based on victimisation of the Kashmiri leadership.

He maintained that Pakistan would take up issue of victimisation of Kashmiri leadership in IIOJ&K by the Indian government at all international forums and OIC effectively. “Like August 5, 2019 illegitimated annexation of Kashmir, the case against Yasin Malik is also illegitimate and illegal,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

The PM observed that Indian government which fears of body of Syed Ali Gilani Shaheed was also frightened of leaders like Yasin Malik. “Kashmiri Shuhda like Ashraf Sahrai and his martyred son are like milestones of movement for right to the self-determination,” he said.

“We salute to unprecedented struggle of Kashmiri people and for sacrifices which they rendering to achieve their sacred objectives,” he said. He once again called upon the world community to play its role in solution of Kashmir issue in the light of United Nations” Security Council’s resolutions. The Foreign Office while condemning the sham trial, also issued a demarche to the Indian Charge d’ Affairs in Islamabad over case of Yasin Malik.