IK deceived people of S Punjab: Hamza

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that Imran Khan Niazi deceived the people of South Punjab and vowed to return back the due right to the people of South Punjab.
The chief minister stated this while talking to Khawaja Nizam-ul-Mehmood, a prominent political personality and a former Assembly Member from Dera Ghazi Khan, who called on Hamza Shehbaz here on Sunday. Khawaja Nizam-ul-Mehmood announced joining PMLN along with his colleagues and expressed his complete confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. Hamza Shehbaz welcomed the inclusion of Khawaja Nizam-ul-Mehmood in the party and remarked that with the inclusion of Khawaja Nizam-ul-Mehmood the party would become stronger in Dera Ghazi Khan. The chief minister lamented that Imran Niazi deceived the people of South Punjab and vowed to return back the due right to the people of South Punjab. Member Punjab Assembly Sardar Awais Leghari and other personalities were also present on this occasion.
SEEKS REPORT: The chief minister took notice of the kidnapping of a female student from the area of Shad Bagh and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. The CM ordered to ensure early as well as safe release of the female student and the accused be brought into the stern grip of law forthwith found involved in the kidnapping of the student. He directed to proceed with the probe process in a scientific manner.
