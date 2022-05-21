PM takes notice of pine trees fire in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday took notice of the eruption of a fire in Sanobar (pine) trees in Balochistan’s Sherani District and expressed his grief and shock over the death of three persons.

He directed the federal disaster management departments to take action on an immediate basis. The prime minister further directed immediate measures, in cooperation with the provincial government, to put out the fire erupted in the radius of seven kilometers and ordered investigation.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has appointed Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay as his special representative to augment and better coordinate firefighting efforts with regard to wildfires in districts of Sheerani and Musakhel of Balochistan province and Dera Ismail Khan district.