Railways officers urged to complete all projects on time

LAHORE:Federal Secretary/Chairman Railways Zafar Zaman Ranjha visited Pakistan Railways Headquarters Lahore where he presided over various meetings on Friday.

Presiding over the meeting regarding the development projects of the railways, the Chairman Railways directed the officers to complete all the projects on time keeping in view the merit. "We all have to work day and night to make the company profitable," he said. Zafar Zaman Ranjha said that due to the efforts of Federal Minister for Railways Kh Saad Rafique, we have the full support of the government in matters of resources and policymaking, which is a welcome sign for the institution. Later, the Chairman Railways participated in the Transport Infrastructure Joint Working Group meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and briefed the Federal Minister about railway infrastructure.